26 Oct 2022

Firefighters urge people to swap candles for battery-powered lights

26 Oct 2022 1:48 PM

Firefighters are urging people to swap traditional candles for battery-powered lights after a house was damaged in a blaze.

London Fire Brigade said the fire, which damaged part of the first floor of a terraced house in Wickham Lane in Plumstead, south-east London, on Monday, is believed to have involved a tealight candle.

There were no reports of any injuries.

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said: “It’s really important you never leave candles unattended and keep them away from anything that could catch fire, such as curtains, furniture or clothes.

“We recommend swapping traditional candles for LED flameless ones as they are much safer, but if you do use real candles, follow our simple safety tips.”

Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Plumstead and East Greenwich fire stations attended the scene of the blaze on Monday.

LFB is urging people to make sure they put out any candles, incense and oil burners when they leave the room and especially before bed, adding that these items should always be held firmly in heat-resistant holders and placed on a stable surface.

The brigade said tealights get very hot and, without proper holders, can melt through plastic surfaces such as a TV or bath.

