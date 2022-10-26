Search

26 Oct 2022

First grey seal pup of the season born at Horsey Beach in Norfolk

First grey seal pup of the season born at Horsey Beach in Norfolk

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Oct 2022 2:25 PM

The first grey seal pup of the season has been born at Horsey Beach in Norfolk, with the sands roped off to protect mothers and their young from disturbance.

An estimated 2,500 pups were born in the last breeding season at the site, up from fewer than 100 births around 20 years ago.

The stretch of beach, 12 miles north of Great Yarmouth, has volunteer wardens from the Friends of Horsey Seals group in place to help answer questions about the animals.

They have put up signs and there are roped paths in place to guide people to dedicated viewing areas.

In a post online, Friends of Horsey Seals urged people to “view the seals safely”.

“Horsey beach is under a voluntary closure to protect the pregnant seals to give birth in peace,” the group said.

“It is against the law to disturb a mammal during their breeding season so this means the seals at Horsey and Winterton.”

The count in January this year was called off due to high tides which forced the seals on top of the dunes at Horsey Gap making it too dangerous for volunteers to carry out their usual count, and an estimate was made instead.

The arrival of the first grey seal pup of the season at Horsey follows soon after the arrival of the first grey seal pup of the season at England’s largest grey seal colony at Blakeney Point in North Norfolk.

The very first seal pup to be born at Blakeney was 34 years ago in 1988, according to the National Trust, and rangers are anticipating around 4,500 new arrivals there this season.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media