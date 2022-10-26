Search

26 Oct 2022

Teenage girl dies after being hit by car which veered off road in Leicester

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Oct 2022 6:22 PM

A teenage girl has died and another has been injured after being hit by a car which veered off the road in Leicester.

Leicestershire Police said officers were called to reports of a black Vauxhall Astra colliding with two children in Braunstone shortly after 11am on Wednesday.

The force said a 14-year-old girl died at the scene – by the junction of Braunstone Lane and Mortimer Way – while another girl of the same age suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A man in his 30s also sustained serious injuries and is being treated at a hospital in Coventry, police said.

Road closures are in place while officers investigate, and no arrests have been made.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Wood, of Leicestershire Police, has appealed for witnesses of the crash and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

“While we’ve spoken to a number of people who were in the area at the time, I am particularly keen to speak to any motorists with dashcams in their vehicles,” she said.

“I’d like to speak to anyone who saw the Astra prior to it leaving the road or who saw the collision occur.

“Any information you have could help my investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Leicestershire Police via https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/rti/rti-beta-2.1/report-a-road-traffic-incident/ quoting incident 187 of October 26.

News

