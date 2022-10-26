Search

26 Oct 2022

Labour mayor says appointment of first British-Asian PM is ‘source of pride’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Oct 2022 8:55 PM

Labour London mayor Sadiq Khan has said it is a “source of pride” for many that Rishi Sunak is the country’s first British-Asian Prime Minister, as it demonstrates that those who work hard “can achieve almost anything”.

Sadiq Khan, a Muslim of Pakistani heritage, said people must “put aside party politics” when such milestones come around, as he said there will be other opportunities to challenge Mr Sunak on his policies.

Speaking during a visit to Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Kingsbury, north London, to meet the local community and join the Diwali and Hindu new year celebrations, he said the appointment of the new PM shows that Britain does not just tolerate diversity, but celebrates it.

“I’m really proud. I’m somebody who’s a British-Asian, I’m somebody born and raised here,” he told the PA news agency.

“These sorts of times you’ve got to put aside party politics.

“I think it’s a source of pride to many of us that Rishi Sunak’s the Prime Minister of our country. It demonstrates that, you know, if you work hard, you can achieve almost anything.

“Which other country can say we’ve got a Christian King, a Hindu Prime Minister, and a mayor of Islamic faith?

“And that just shows that in this country, we don’t just, you know, tolerate diversity – we respect it, we celebrate it and we embrace it.”

Mr Khan said there will be a chance to challenge the Prime Minister on his policies.

But he said, on this occasion: “I celebrate the fact that we have a Prime Minister of Hindu faith.”

“And just think about the children, my children, other people’s children, people of colour, who will be inspired by the fact that the Prime Minister of our country is Rishi Sunak,” he added.

Mr Sunak officially became the country’s first British-Asian PM on Tuesday after succeeding in his second bid for the top job.

Groups heralded the move a “historic moment” that shows the highest office “can be open to those of all faiths and ethnic backgrounds”.

The news of Mr Sunak’s success in the Tory leadership contest came during Diwali – a religious festival celebrated across the world, symbolising the victory of light over darkness, and good over evil.

The new PM was born in 1980 in Southampton to parents of Punjabi descent. His grandparents were born in India and emigrated to the UK from East Africa in the 1960s.

