Nato ally Estonia urges Rishi Sunak to increase UK defence spending

Estonia has called on new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to commit to raising British defence spending.

Mr Sunak has not matched a pledge by his predecessor Liz Truss to boost defence spending from 2% to 3% of GDP by 2030, having previously described such targets as “arbitary”.

When asked in a BBC interview if Nato countries should aim to spend 3% of GDP on defence, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said: “Absolutely.”

He also said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a “game-changer”.

“Autocrats are investing in weapons,” he added.

“They believe in (the) power of arms.”

“To defend our values – the rules-based order – we need also to invest in the weapons,” he said.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who survived Mr Sunak’s reshuffle in the same role, would be on resignation watch if the Government backtracks on the defence spending commitment.

Mr Reinsalu also asked the UK not to cut troop numbers in Estonia, saying “we love UK soldiers” and “we want more”.

It came after the Government was criticised by opposition parties earlier this month for appearing to be “shamelessly walking away” from Estonia, amid reports almost 700 British troops deployed to the country were being withdrawn without any planned replacements.

“Are we successors of Chamberlain or Churchill?” Mr Reinsalu asked the BBC, referring to the late prime ministers.

"Would you like to see Vladimir Putin go to jail?" Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu didn't hold back with his answer in an interview with DW. pic.twitter.com/C3Bm8miXmM — DW Politics (@dw_politics) October 19, 2022

In an earlier interview with Deutsche Welle, Mr Reinsalu said the West had not done enough for Ukraine.

“In a comprehensive manner, the Western community has not done enough and this is paid by the blood of Ukrainians,” he told the German broadcaster.

Mr Sunak on Tuesday evening held his first call with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, pledging the UK’s “steadfast support” for his country, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added: “The Prime Minister said the United Kingdom’s support for Ukraine would be as strong as ever under his premiership, and President Zelensky could count on his Government to stand in continued solidarity.”