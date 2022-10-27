Search

27 Oct 2022

LGBT fans will be safe at Qatar World Cup, says Zahawi

LGBT fans will be safe at Qatar World Cup, says Zahawi

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 11:55 AM

LGBT football fans attending the World Cup in Qatar should not have to compromise on their sexuality, a senior Government minister has said.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly caused outrage on Wednesday when he urged LGBT fans travelling to Middle East state next month to show “a little bit of flex and compromise” and to “respect the culture of your host nation”.

However, in a move to distance the Government from his remarks, Tory Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi said the UK did not share the policies of Qatar – where same-sex relationships are outlawed – and that the tournament should be a “celebration of diversity”.

“I would say you should not compromise on your identity or your sexuality or your sexual preference in any way,” he told LBC radio when asked what would be his message to LGBT fans heading to the country.

“Of course you are safe to go to the World Cup. No one should have to compromise at all in my view.

“I am very proud of what we have done in the UK. We use every opportunity when we engage with the Qatari government to share with them how we do things here.

“They have had a different historical journey but football is a celebration of diversity. I am sure the Qataris completely understand this as well.

“No one should need to compromise on their sexuality or their preference whatsoever.”

Mr Cleverly made his comments after veteran campaigner Peter Tatchell said he was arrested after staging the first LGBT protest in Qatar to highlight its human rights abuses.

Former England striker and BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker was among those to question Mr Cleverly’s remarks.

Labour’s shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell denounced them as “shockingly tone deaf” while the SNP’s Westminster deputy leader Kirsten Oswald said they were “abhorrent”.

Mr Tatchell said the Foreign Secretary should be highlighting the “abuses” of the Qatari government and that by going to the World Cup, as he has said he will, he was “colluding with a homophobic, sexist and racist regime”.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media