Search

27 Oct 2022

Officer admits misconduct over ‘intimate’ relationship with prisoner

Officer admits misconduct over ‘intimate’ relationship with prisoner

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 2:12 PM

A prison officer has pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office by having an “intimate” relationship with a prisoner and smuggling designer clothes and women’s underwear to him.

Rachel Martin entered guilty pleas at Bournemouth Crown Court to eight charges of misconduct and a single charge of encouraging the possession of a mobile phone in prison.

The 25-year-old, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, admitted having an “emotional or intimate” relationship with Raymond Abraham, a prisoner at HMP Guys Marsh.

She also admitted a charge of providing a parcel to Abraham containing “high-value designer clothes and food-wear” as well as “female underwear”.

Martin also pleaded to misconduct offences relating to mobile phones illegally in the possession of Abraham, as well as two other prisoners, James Phillips and Hassan Sufi.

One offence involved her sending a message to another person stating: “Don’t forget Ray’s £30 top up”.

She also sent Abraham a message advising him to “flush” the mobile phone if his cell was searched.

The defendant also admitted a charge of receiving monetary payment from Abraham.

Martin denied a 10th charge of supplying Abraham with a mobile phone which the prosecution indicated would be allowed to lie on her file.

Judge Jonathan Fuller KC adjourned the case for sentencing on December 15 and released Martin on unconditional bail until then.

He told the defendant: “A significant custodial sentence can be expected, that will be up to the judge on the day.”

Claire Mawer, defending, said she would be arranging a psychologist’s report on Martin prior to the sentencing hearing.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media