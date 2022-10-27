Search

27 Oct 2022

Join the 21st century, says Eddie Izzard after MPs’ ‘transphobic’ comments

Join the 21st century, says Eddie Izzard after MPs’ ‘transphobic’ comments

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 2:25 PM

Eddie Izzard has told people to “join the 21st century” after two MPs made “transphobic” comments about the comedian, who is campaigning to become a Labour election candidate.

The 60-year-old launched her bid this month to become Sheffield Central’s MP after the constituency’s incumbent, Paul Blomfield, announced he would be standing down at the next general election.

Izzard, who has many connections to Sheffield, having studied accounting, launched her creative career and carried out local activism there, said the city needs “to be bolder, brighter, stronger… on the map”.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Thursday, she said she has been getting “a great reaction in the street” during her campaign but a small minority of people have made transphobic comments.

Earlier this week, Conservative MP Lee Anderson said he “would not follow him into the toilets” if she came to Parliament, while Labour MP Rosie Duffield said: “I’m not calling Eddie Izzard a woman.”

In response, Izzard said: “Some people aren’t up to speed, some people haven’t joined the 21st century and, well, they’ve got to get on the bus now because I’ve been out for so long now that I don’t know why they didn’t bring this up before.

“It’s different now that I’m going for a parliamentary seat, but I don’t think bullying is a great thing to be happening and so I’m just going to carry on.”

Addressing Ms Duffield’s comments directly, she said: “Transphobic attitudes come from all different quarters, unfortunately.”

She added that the Labour MP’s comments did not make her feel unwelcome to run as a candidate for the party, but added: “Again, join the 21st century – trans people exist. I exist.”

Izzard said she hopes that being elected will have a “positive impact” for diversity in Parliament and for Sheffield Central itself as she brings her global renown, activism and energy to the constituency.

“The fact that I’m trans is kind of by the by,” she said, adding that she “absolutely” thinks people should be focusing on her policies and vision for Sheffield Central.

On Labour’s election prospects, Izzard said new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could pose more of a threat and that the party needs to get behind leader Sir Keir Starmer.

“I think it’s going to be tougher for us rather than having Liz Truss in there, but it doesn’t matter,” she said.

“We’re at a certain place in the polls and we’ve got to carry on fighting, and I’m very passionate about getting Keir Starmer in.”

Izzard said she has supported “every Labour leader going”, before stressing the importance of uniting behind a leader to get into government.

“You have to support the leader – that is how it works in politics – and we’re a broad church,” she said.

“We need to be near left and further left – we might agree or disagree on some things but we’re heading in the same direction.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media