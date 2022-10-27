MPs call for review of rugby union governance in wake of club collapses

A review into the governance of rugby union in England is needed, similar to that carried out for football, ministers have heard.

The call for an investigation into the game comes after Coventry-based rugby team Wasps followed the Worcester Warriors into administration.

All 167 players and staff at the team were made redundant last week, after it was unable to meet financial commitments.

Both clubs are suspended from competition and are set to be automatically relegated from English rugby’s top tier, which will only make it harder to find new buyers.

In the Commons, Conservative MP Dr Luke Evans (Bosworth) said: “I am an avid Bath rugby supporter, which is tough to say as a Leicestershire MP, but my father is a season ticket holder and my brother was the medical doctor there.

“One thing that unites us though is our passion for rugby and to see the likes of Wasps and Worcester Warriors fall and collapse is incredibly scary, especially to my constituents who are employed and work for the likes of Wasps.

“So will the leader write to the Government to ask for a review, like we had with the football review? And failing that, could we have time to debate such a review?”

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt described the financial crisis in rugby union as of “immense importance” to the Bosworth MP’s constituents, adding she would be “very happy to write to the relevant department” about the issue.

Conservative former minister Robin Walker had earlier called for a debate on the future of rugby union.

The Worcester MP said: “Some weeks ago I asked her about the urgent matter of the Worcester Warriors and since then both they and Wasps have gone into administration.

“With rumours that the rugby organisations want to see a 10-team top league, can we have an urgent debate about the future of rugby union in England and how we keep the benefits that it brings to so many constituencies such as mine?”

The Rugby Football Union’s chief executive Bill Sweeney has said the governing body considers a move to a reduced 10-team Premiership from the 2024-25 season onwards would be a “viable” move to try and avoid the current overlap between domestic and international matches.

Responding to Mr Walker, Commons leader Ms Mordaunt said: “Although the date for DCMS questions has not yet been announced, I would encourage him to apply for a debate in the usual way and I shall write to that department with the issue that he raises.”

The fan-led review of football governance took place last year in the wake of attempts to form a European Super League which included the Premier League’s Big Six clubs.

Among the recommendations of the review was that the Premier League should provide more financial support for lower league teams.