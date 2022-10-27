Search

Police name two Ilford fatal shooting victims

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 4:54 PM

Two men who were fatally shot in “an unspeakable act of extreme violence” in east London on Tuesday have been named by the Metropolitan Police.

Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, were killed and a third man, 30, was critically injured in the shooting in Ilford.

Mr Sheikh and Mr Mohamed, both from Ilford, died from gunshot wounds while the 30-year-old remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Officers were called to Henley Road at about 12.15am on Tuesday morning following reports of shots fired in a house.

Armed police, local officers and paramedics found the three men with gunshot injuries and, despite trying to save them, Mr Sheikh and Mr Mohamed died at the scene.

The victims’ families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating and are currently following a number of lines of inquiry.

No arrests have been made.

A car linked to the shooting was recovered nearby in Ronnie Lane.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood, leading the investigation, said: “This was an unspeakable act of extreme violence that has devastated two families and sent shock waves throughout the community.

“My team is working around the clock to identify those responsible and I would like to express my thanks to the people who have already provided information – they can be sure that we will act on everything they have provided.

“We still want to hear from anyone who was inside or near the house in Henley Road when the attack took place.

“The suspects responsible for this horrific act are violent criminals and it is important that they are not protected by a wall of silence – help us take them off your streets by telling us who they are.

“It doesn’t matter if you speak to us directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers – but please do get in touch.

“While information is vital at this point, please be aware that speculation, particularly on social media, is unhelpful.”

Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 99/25Oct.

