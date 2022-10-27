Search

27 Oct 2022

Bumble bees ‘play with balls for enjoyment’

Bumble bees ‘play with balls for enjoyment’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 5:15 PM

Bumble bees – just like humans and dogs – like to play with balls, UK scientists have found.

Researchers have, for the first time, observed insects interacting with inanimate objects as a form of play.

The team said its findings, published in the journal Animal Behaviour, add to growing evidence that bees’ minds are much more complex than previously imagined.

Lars Chittka, professor of sensory and behavioural ecology at Queen Mary University of London, and author of the recent book The Mind Of A Bee, said: “This research provides a strong indication that insect minds are far more sophisticated than we might imagine.

“There are lots of animals who play just for the purposes of enjoyment, but most examples come from young mammals and birds.

“We are producing ever-increasing amounts of evidence backing up the need to do all we can to protect insects that are a million miles from the mindless, unfeeling creatures they are traditionally believed to be.”

Prof Chittka and his team designed a series of experiments where bumble bees had to roll wooden balls.

They found the insects showed their playful side by repeatedly rolling the balls – despite no apparent incentive to do so.

Younger bees were found to roll more balls than older bees, while adult males rolled for longer than their female counterparts.

The researchers designed an experimental arena where 45 bumble bees were given the option of either walking through an unobstructed path to get a treat or going into the areas with wooden balls.

According to the researchers, individual bees rolled balls between one and 117 times over the course of the experiment.

The repeated behaviour suggested that ball-rolling was rewarding, the team said.

In further tests, another 42 bees were given access to two coloured chambers, with one chamber containing wooden balls.

Later when the balls were removed, the bees showed a preference for the colour of the chamber previously associated with the balls.

This removed any notion that the bees were moving the balls for any greater purpose other than play, the experts added.

The scientists wrote in the paper: “We found that ball rolling did not contribute to immediate survival strategies, was intrinsically rewarding, differed from functional behaviour in form, was repeated but not stereotyped, and was initiated under stress-free conditions.”

Samadi Galpayage, a PhD student at Queen Mary University of London, and first author on the study, said: “It is certainly mind-blowing, at times amusing, to watch bumble bees show something like play.

“They approach and manipulate these ‘toys’ again and again.

“It goes to show, once more, that despite their little size and tiny brains, they are more than small robotic beings.”

The latest study builds on previous research by Prof Chittka, which showed that bumble bees can be taught to score a goal in exchange for a sugary food reward.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media