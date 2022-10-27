Search

27 Oct 2022

Tribute to ‘much loved’ elderly couple killed in crash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 6:55 PM

The family of an elderly couple who died in a three-car crash have paid tribute to them.

Michael and Mary McDonald, aged 86 and 78, died at the scene of the accident in Pembrokeshire, south-west Wales, on Tuesday.

The collision happened on the A4115 between Templeton and Cross Hands at around 5.30pm.

Mr and Mrs McDonald were originally from Birmingham, but had lived in Tenby since 1982.

In a statement, their family said: “Michael and Mary were much-loved parents to seven children and had 15 grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren.

“They were devout Catholics who were actively involved in the parish community in Tenby over the past 40 years.

“They will be sadly missed by all.”

They added: “We would like to thank all the emergency services personnel who assisted at the scene.”

The pile-up involved a silver Hyundai i10, a white Peugeot 3008 and a silver Mini.

Three others were seriously injured in the crash, including two children, and they were taken to Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen for treatment.

Five emergency ambulances and two rapid response vehicles from the Welsh Ambulance Service, together with a crew from Cardiff’s Wales Air Ambulance base, responded to the incident.

The road was closed for more than eight hours while an investigation got under way before being reopened by 1.45am.

The force is now appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

In a statement, it said: “Sadly, an elderly man and an elderly woman, both travelling in the same car, died as a result of their injuries.

“Their next of kin has been informed.

“One adult and two children have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to PS Paul Owen-Williams at Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

