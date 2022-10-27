Search

27 Oct 2022

Minister quits and SNP MSPs defy whip to vote against gender recognition Bill

Minister quits and SNP MSPs defy whip to vote against gender recognition Bill

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 6:49 PM

A minister has quit the Scottish Government and SNP MSPs have defied the whip to vote against gender recognition legislation.

Ash Regan’s surprise resignation from the position of community safety minister was announced shortly before MSPs began debating the first stage of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill.

A total of seven SNP MSPs broke with the whip to vote against the Bill: Stephanie Callaghan, Fergus Ewing, Kenneth Gibson, Ruth Maguire, John Mason, Michelle Thomson and Ms Regan.

Two SNP MSPs abstained, Annabelle Ewing and Jim Fairlie.

The Bill passed stage one in the Scottish parliament with 88 votes in favour, 33 against and four abstentions.

John Mason, the MSP for Glasgow Shettleston, voiced his long-standing opposition to the reforms in the Scottish Parliament and said he could not back the legislation.

During his contribution in Thursday, Mr Mason said he represented a “minority view” within the SNP and praised Ms Regan’s decision to resign.

He said: “We may disagree as to the best way forward on gender recognition, but I hope we can all respect each other for genuinely held beliefs as to what is best for all of our society and for the people who have questions about their gender.”

After referring to his Christian faith, he continued: “Certain things we need to accept as scientific or medical facts.

“The Earth goes round the Sun once a year, days are shorter in winter.

“These are facts, whether we like them or not, and we have to accept them.

“And as I understand it to be a fact there are two sexes, male and female.”

He said biological sex could not be changed, while he saw gender as a “much more fluid concept”.

The Bill would blur the distinction between men and women, he said.

Mr Mason added: “If it becomes less clear as to who is a man and who is a woman, then almost inevitably it becomes more difficult to ensure that women are paid equally or equally represented in Parliament or elsewhere.

“And it becomes more difficult to ensure that women have access to safe spaces, including prisons, where they can be reasonably certain that no man will be present.”

Ms Regan’s resignation came hours after she visited a school in Edinburgh to launch a firework safety campaign.

In a letter to the First Minister, Ms Regan said: “I have considered the issue of gender recognition reform very carefully over some time.

“I have concluded that my conscience will not allow me to vote with the Government at the stage one of the Bill this afternoon.

“Consequently, I am writing to resign my position in the Scottish Government as minister for community safety.”

In a terse response, Ms Sturgeon said “at no stage have you approached me… to raise your concerns” about the Bill.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media