28 Oct 2022

What the papers say – October 28

28 Oct 2022 6:36 AM

The heat death of the planet and despairing royals are splashed across the front pages.

The UN Environment Programme has found there is “no credible way” to limit global heating to 1.5C and the world is heading for “climate catastrophe”, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph says the Prime Minister is planning to expand the windfall tax on energy companies.

The Daily Express urges its readers to join its campaign to save the pension triple lock for “millions of deserving” Britons.

Rishi Sunak wants a new cross-Channel deal with France which includes targets and bonuses to tackle the migrant “crisis”, reports The Times.

A poll for i shows the PM ahead of Sir Keir Starmer on the economy and taxes, though it also reveals the Labour leader would win a general election by a landslide.

Metro‘s headline states “royals in despare”, in reference to the title of the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir, Spare. The subject is also covered by the Daily Mail.

The Sun says Harry’s brother the Prince of Wales, who is president of the Football Association, will not attend the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

An investigation by The Independent, along with Sky News, has revealed children were victims of a decade of systemic abuse at a group of mental health hospitals.

The Financial Times reports more than 550 billion dollars (£475 billion) has been wiped off the value of the largest US digital firms this week.

Child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is pictured on the Daily Mirror jogging inside the Florida prison which houses her.

And the Daily Star says scientists have found those who pick and eat their own mucus are helping to fight infections.

