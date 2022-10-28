Search

28 Oct 2022

Liz Truss ‘enjoying well-deserved break’ after becoming shortest-serving PM

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 11:04 AM

Staunch Liz Truss ally Therese Coffey has said her former boss is “enjoying a well-deserved break” after becoming the UK’s shortest-serving premier.

The Cabinet minister said she had been in touch with her “good friend” Ms Truss and looked forward to her returning to the backbenches after a “short break” with her family.

Dr Coffey, who was Ms Truss’s deputy prime minister and health secretary, and was reappointed to the Cabinet as Environment Secretary when Rishi Sunak took the reins in No 10, was asked how the ex-PM is faring following her departure just 49 days into the top job.

She told Sky News: “I have of course been in touch with Liz. She’s a good friend.

“She’s with her family. I think she’s enjoying a well-deserved break.”

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Dr Coffey said Ms Truss is spending “good quality time with her family” after what has “clearly” been a “high tempo time” for them.

“I’m pleased that they’re getting that time together,” she said.

“I look forward to Liz returning – and as she said, she’d be serving the people of her constituency, South West Norfolk, from the backbenches.

“I believe that she will continue to be a strong advocate of key Conservative principles. I look forward to seeing her again when she’s come back from her short break with her family.”

On Tuesday, Ms Truss using her farewell speech in Downing Street to stress the need to be “bold” as she defended the tax-cutting agenda that triggered economic chaos and ultimately led to her downfall.

Watched by Dr Coffey and a small group of loyal aides, she said she had acted “urgently and decisively” to support families and businesses – including overturning a hike in national insurance introduced by Mr Sunak when he was chancellor.

In a brief, three-minute address, she made no mention of the turmoil which followed Kwasi Kwarteng’s calamitous £45 billion mini-budget tax giveaway.

Instead, she argued that reducing taxes remained the key to economic growth, quoting the Roman philosopher Seneca – “it’s not because things are difficult that we do not dare, it’s because we do not dare that they are difficult”.

Her departing words as she left office suggested she may not be an easy colleague for her successor.

