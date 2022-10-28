Search

28 Oct 2022

Coffey denies manhandling Tory MPs to force opposition to Labour vote

Coffey denies manhandling Tory MPs to force opposition to Labour vote

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 12:25 PM

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey has denied manhandling Tory MPs to force them to oppose a Labour vote, declaring she is not at all worried about the findings of an investigation into claims of bullying in the Commons.

The Cabinet minister is among a group of senior Tories accused of pressuring colleagues to vote against the motion on fracking last week, with Labour former minister Chris Bryant alleging some Conservative MPs were physically steered into the “no” lobby.

But Ms Coffey – who was deputy prime minister and health secretary at the time – denied manhandling anyone, claiming some posts about the alleged events were “libellous”.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has asked the Serjeant at Arms, who is responsible for keeping order within the House, and other senior officials to examine the claims.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Friday that the parliamentary authorities are due to report back to him on Monday.

Asked whether she accepted there were ugly scenes in the Commons, and whether she was involved, Ms Coffey told GMB: “I don’t accept that at all. And frankly, you know, I’m not going to dwell on these things.

“People have posted things I believe to be libellous. What I did is to vote for the Government on that day, in terms of what had been turned into, effectively, a vote of confidence, by shenanigans by the Labour Party.”

Pressed on whether she manhandled anyone, she said: “Absolutely not.”

Ms Coffey said she was “not in the slightest” bit worried about the outcome of the investigation ordered by Sir Lindsay.

She told Times Radio: “I’m very conscious last week we saw a Labour Party trying to turn an important issue into basically a whole load of shenanigans, trying to wrestle control of business of the House in such a way that it became a vote of confidence.

“It’s that sort of thing, for me, that shows that they’re not really fit to govern this country.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media