28 Oct 2022

‘Savage’ attacker jailed for 34 years after murdering pensioner in burglary

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 1:51 PM

A “savage” burglar has been jailed for 34 years for murdering an 86-year-old woman in her home after beating, gagging and tying up the pensioner, before abandoning her to die.

Vasile Culea was also convicted of the wounding with intent of Freda Walker’s 88-year-old husband, former district councillor and alderman Kenneth Walker, on January 14 during the attack inside their Derbyshire home.

Romanian national Culea, 34, “hog-tied” Mr and Mrs Walker, binding their hands and feet while searching the couple’s Langwith Junction home for £30,000 in cash, which he had heard they had.

On Friday, judge Mr Justice Henshaw, sentencing, told Derby Crown Court: “You attacked them both leaving them with brain injuries, lacerations and many other injuries.

“Very sadly, Freda Walker died within an hour or so of this savage attack.”

He went on:”You murdered Freda Walker for gain because you killed her in the course of the furtherance of your burglary.”

Michael Auty KC, prosecuting,  had highlighted the “vulnerability” of Mr and Mrs Walker as an aggravating feature.

He also told the court about Culea’s previous conviction of assault in 2017, relating to an incident involving his then partner.

Defence Clive Stockwell KC, mitigating, suggested Culea’s violence had not been pre-meditated but spontaneous.

