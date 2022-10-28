Search

28 Oct 2022

Sunak suggests Braverman ‘raised’ breach during talks on Cabinet return

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 2:55 PM

Rishi Sunak has suggested Suella Braverman “raised” the issue of her security breach with him while he discussed reappointing her as Home Secretary, in an apparent clarification of the account he gave to MPs.

Mr Sunak sparked a backlash by bringing Ms Braverman back into the Cabinet despite she fact she had quit only days before, having been caught sending a Tory backbencher a sensitive document from a personal email account, twice breaching the ministerial code.

Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, he said she had “recognised” her “error of judgment” and “raised the matter”, which some interpreted to mean she reported her own mistake prior to her departure, rather than being presented with the evidence – a position which seems to have been contradicted by former Tory chairman Sir Jake Berry.

But on Friday, Mr Sunak appeared to suggest he was actually referring to a conversation he had with Ms Braverman while considering whether to return her to the role following her resignation.

Labour had called for him to “swiftly” clarify the circumstances surrounding the row, saying he must “correct the record” if he misled Parliament.

Speaking to broadcasters during a visit to Croydon University Hospital, he said Ms Braverman “raised” the issue with him while he discussed her reappointment.

“Now, as I said in Parliament earlier this week, she raised this topic with me when I discussed reappointing her as Home Secretary and I’m confident that she’s learned from her mistake,” he said.

He also again declined to deny suggestions officials warned him against reinstating Ms Braverman, insisting he does not regret the move.

“The Home Secretary has acknowledged the mistake, she’s recognised she made a mistake, she’s taken accountability for that and that’s the right thing”, he said.

Simon Case, the top civil servant who was reportedly “livid” about her swift return and “very concerned” about the breach, was understood not to be launching an investigation.

