28 Oct 2022

Ex-teacher died from ‘traumatic head injury’ after alleged assault, inquest told

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 5:25 PM

A retired teacher died from a “traumatic head injury” following an alleged assault, an inquest opening has been told.

Peter Ormerod, 75, died four days after suffering the serious injuries on Station Road in Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, on the evening of September 24.

Pembrokeshire Coroner’s Court heard on Friday how officers were called to the scene after reports of a serious assault.

A statement from Dyfed-Powys Police read by coroner’s officer Hayley Rogers said Mr Ormerod “sustained a traumatic head injury at the scene and was initially conveyed to Morriston Hospital, Swansea”.

He was then “airlifted to University Hospital of Wales (in Cardiff), where he was later admitted into the intensive care unit”, it added.

“Due to the extent of his injuries, Peter sadly passed away four days later on Wednesday September 28 at 5.08pm at University Hospital of Wales.”

Forensic pathologist Dr Richard Jones said the provisional cause of death was “blunt force head trauma”.

Assistant coroner Mark Layton said a full post-mortem examination report would be completed in the coming weeks.

He adjourned the inquest pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.

Hywel David Williams, 39, from Grangetown, Cardiff, has been charged with the manslaughter of Mr Ormerod.

Williams pleaded not guilty to the offence at a hearing in Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday and was granted bail.

His trial will begin on July 10 next year.

In a tribute, Mr Ormerod’s family said: “Peter was a well-respected teacher and member of the community.

“A very loved and loving father, grandfather, brother and friend.”

