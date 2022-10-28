Search

28 Oct 2022

Sunak says Braverman has ‘learned from mistake’ as Starmer demands her sacking

Sunak says Braverman has ‘learned from mistake’ as Starmer demands her sacking

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 5:25 PM

Rishi Sunak has insisted Suella Braverman has “learned from her mistake” as Sir Keir Starmer demanded the Home Secretary’s sacking for her security breach.

The Prime Minister insisted the Tories are “united” despite the backlash spreading to the Tory ranks over Ms Braverman’s reappointment just six days after she was forced out.

He was resisting demands to launch an inquiry into Ms Braverman breaking the Ministerial Code by sharing a sensitive document with a Tory backbencher from a personal email without permission.

Mr Sunak also sought to clarify his remarks in the Commons that Ms Braverman had “raised” the matter, indicating he meant she had brought it up with him rather than before she was forced out, an account that has been disputed.

“Now, as I said in Parliament earlier this week, she raised this topic with me when I discussed reappointing her as Home Secretary,” he told broadcasters during a visit to a hospital in Croydon, south London.

“And I’m confident that she’s learned from her mistake.”

Mr Sunak insisted he does not regret the appointment despite the backlash, saying: “No, as I have said, she’s accepted her mistake and learned from it and I’m confident of that.”

But Sir Keir maintained that Mr Sunak has brokered a “grubby deal trading security for support” in the Tory leadership contest, which he won after receiving Ms Braverman’s backing.

“It really matters. I’ve been the director of public prosecutions, I know how important it is for the Home Secretary to be trusted, because others have to share documents with her,” he said during a visit to Thurrock, Essex.

“To be sacked last week for breach of security and now be put back in place as the Home Secretary is an act of weakness from the Prime Minister.

“He should sack her – that will be the strong thing to do. That’s what I would do if I was prime minister.”

Mr Sunak rehired Ms Braverman this week in the same role that she was forced to leave by Liz Truss while she was prime minister.

Some Conservatives have broken rank to publicly air their concerns, with Caroline Nokes backing opposition calls for an inquiry and former Tory chairman Sir Jake Berry describing the breach as “really serious”.

Mark Pritchard, who used to sit on Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee, said a “breakdown” in trust between MI5 and Ms Braverman must be “sorted ASAP”.

His comment came after suggestions Ms Braverman – dubbed “Leaky Sue” – had earlier been investigated by Government officials after the leaking of a story involving the security services.

On Friday, Mr Sunak said: “I am confident that our party is united.”

Downing Street was forced to insist that Ms Braverman maintains “strong relationships” with the security services.

The Mail reported that MI5 played a role in the inquiry after the leak at the time Ms Braverman was attorney general sparked “concern” in the security service.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media