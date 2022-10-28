Search

28 Oct 2022

The One Show host Jermaine Jenas handed driving ban

28 Oct 2022 5:25 PM

The One Show host Jermaine Jenas has been banned from driving for six months after he was caught using his mobile phone behind the wheel.

The former Tottenham and England midfielder was driving a black Range Rover in Stanmore, north London, at the time of the offence on the afternoon of October 14 last year.

The football pundit was also caught doing 65mph in a 50mph zone on the M25 motorway in Hertfordshire on March 4 this year, according to court records.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to driving whilst using a mobile phone and speeding at Willesden Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

He was handed a six-month driving ban, given six penalty points, and fined £660 for the first offence.

The television presenter, who lives in Arkley, north London, was fined another £1,410, handed three penalty points and ordered to pay £231 in other costs for speeding.

The former footballer played for clubs including Newcastle, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest during his career and made 21 appearances for the England national team.

