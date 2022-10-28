Search

28 Oct 2022

Above-average temperatures to continue over final October weekend

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 7:55 PM

The UK will see above-average temperatures continue this weekend with London recording a potential high of 23C (73.4F) – well above the 15C (59F) average maximum for the month of October.

The Met Office said the temperatures are “unusual but not exceptional” and there is some way to go before reaching the record high for October, which was 29.9C (85.82F) recorded in Gravesend on October 1 2011.

But the current temperatures are still notable, with overnight temperatures in Plymouth on Saturday expected to reach as high as 15C (59F) – higher than Devon’s October average daytime maximum of 14C (57.2F).

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said the above-average temperatures are the result of a jet stream, which normally comes across the Atlantic more directly, taking a big loop down south and then coming back up and bringing all the southerly air with it.

The maximum average temperature in October in southern England is 14C or 15C, but places are seeing potential highs of early 20s over the next couple of days.

On Saturday, temperatures of 21C (69.8F), 22C (71.6F) or even 23C (73.4F) could be recorded in London, where the average October maximum is 15C.

Temperatures in Cardiff are expected to reach a possible 20C (68F), much warmer than the average maximum of 13.5C (56.3F).

Temperatures in Birmingham could hit 19C (66.2F), well above the maximum average for the West Midlands in October which is 14C (57.2F).

Forecasters expect temperatures to come down slightly on Sunday.

Speaking about the above-average temperatures, Mr Madge said: “It’s unusual but not exceptional. It’s perhaps slightly more unusual as well in that it has been a prolonged weather pattern.

“The weather pattern that’s bringing us this flow of warm air has been quite stubborn and persistent.

“And we’ve been in this pattern for a number of days. It’s led some people to suggest that it’s an Indian summer, but we’re not agreeing with that.

“Traditionally an Indian summer would be where you get sunshine and still dry conditions, and obviously we’ve had quite a lot of wind.

“It’s only the temperatures that are warmer than average.”

News

