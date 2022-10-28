Search

TUC calls for better pay and conditions for night-shift workers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Oct 2022 11:30 PM

The TUC is calling for better pay and conditions for the millions of night-shift workers.

Ahead of the clocks going back this weekend, the union organisation said many of those working overnight are on low pay and insecure contracts.

New research published by the TUC suggested that almost one-third of night-workers earn less than £10 an hour, and seven in 10 are paid below £15 an hour, roughly the UK median wage.

The TUC said there is no evidence of a ‘pay premium’ for people working overnight despite the heightened health risks that come with night work and the disruption it causes to workers’ lives.

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: “We all owe Britain’s night workers a huge debt for keeping the country running while we are asleep.

“Working through the night is tough – with night-workers at higher risk of health problems and disruption to their daily lives.

“But many of those who work overnight – especially in key sectors like care – are on low pay and insecure contracts.

“As the cost-of-living crisis escalates, ministers must do more to ensure all night workers get the pay they deserve.

“That means raising the minimum wage to £15 an hour as soon as possible and improving working conditions so all night workers are treated with dignity at work.”

