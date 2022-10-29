Search

29 Oct 2022

Mystery woman who died in 2004 fall from tower block could finally be identified

The identity of a young woman found at the foot of a tower block in north-west London 18 years ago could finally be solved, investigators say.

She is believed to have fallen from the 21st floor of Wembley Point, a triangular office building now known as the WEM Tower London, into the River Brent on the morning of Friday October 29 2004.

Locate International, a UK charity dedicated to solving missing person cases, on Saturday released a new image it believes could help identify her.

It is understood witnesses had seen the woman distressed in a lift in the building, and that she was later seen in a cafe in the top floor.

There, a distinctive 2ft x 1ft oil painting was found, depicting two figures and a number of faces, with an empty white gap in the middle, as well as a black carrier bag with the lettering “CPNY”.

She also left behind a used packet of Marlboro cigarettes, a copy of The Guardian and a seven-day bus pass issued at 7.07am on Tuesday October 26 2004 on Seven Sisters Road.

Her body was found at just after 9am.

The woman was black, aged between 20 and 40 and was between 5ft 1in and 5ft 3in tall.

Locate International is calling on those who worked in the tower block at the time to come forward.

Dave Grimstead, founder and CEO of the charity, said: “The only thing we don’t know is who Wembley Point Woman is, or how she came to be at that location at that time.

“If you have any information that might help – no matter how small – it might be crucial to finally solving this sad case.

“We know Wembley Point Woman is buried in Carpenders Park Lawn Cemetery, near Watford, in a common grave with no name.

“We’re confident that you can help us find that name, 18 years on.”

