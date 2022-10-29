Search

29 Oct 2022

Starmer: UK does not need a comedian as prime minister

Starmer: UK does not need a comedian as prime minister

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 4:25 PM

Sir Keir Starmer has said it was not “a real laugh to crash the economy” as he argued the country does not need a “comedian” as prime minister.

He was asked about countering his image as a “dull” politician in an interview with Mumsnet founder Justine Roberts, who put questions from the site’s users to the Labour leader.

“I find this whole discussion pretty tedious to be honest, because most people know that the job of prime minister is a pretty serious job,” Sir Keir said.

“We actually had a comedian with Boris Johnson, and it really didn’t go very well.

“And then we had Liz Truss. I don’t think it was a real laugh to crash the economy with that kamikaze budget.”

It is more important to have a leader who understands people’s struggle to make ends meet, Sir Keir said, pointing to his childhood when his family’s phone was cut off as they could not afford the bill.

“I think many people say: ‘I’d rather have someone who knows what it’s like and is serious about putting it right and taking us forward than someone who’s got brilliant one liners’,” he said, adding: “But I have got a few one liners”.

Asked about Labour’s failure so far to elect a woman leader, Sir Keir said he would be “the first to say” that the party “needs a woman prime minister”.

“Happily I’ve got really powerful, strong women in the shadow cabinet in very, very important roles,” he said.

“If you want to look at which is the party that’s bearing down on women and actually holding them back, it’s the Government, because almost everything that they do, everything that they mess up – and they’ve absolutely damaged the economy – impacts women disproportionately.”

Sir Keir welcomed a question – often posed to prominent women – on how he balances the demands of his job with those of having a young family.

“I should be asked that question,” he said.

“I’ve got a hard stop in my diary at 6 o’clock on a Friday. Unless it’s exceptional, I will be going home.”

He said spending time with his children is a “really good leveller”.

He said: “They have no regard for the fact that I’m leader of the Labour Party. I walk through that front door and I’m dad.”

He recounted telling his daughter he was speaking at a fundraising dinner, prompting her reply: “Why would anyone pay to hear you speak?”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media