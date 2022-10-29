Search

30 Oct 2022

Gove: Tories owe nation an apology for ‘making the wrong choice’ in Truss

Gove: Tories owe nation an apology for ‘making the wrong choice’ in Truss

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Oct 2022 12:20 AM

The Conservatives owe the public an apology for installing Liz Truss as leader, Cabinet minister Michael Gove has said.

The Levelling Up Secretary, who was a vocal critic of the short-lived prime minister’s tax-slashing plans, said he understood people’s anger about the chaos of recent months.

In an op-ed in The Sun, Mr Gove wrote: “We made the wrong choice this summer about the path we should take.

“Plans to cut taxes targeted on the richest were a holiday from reality.

“A mini budget that didn’t explain how spending plans would be paid for was an error. To put it mildly.”

The Tory big beast’s article comes before he is due to appear on several Sunday morning broadcast programmes, suggesting that he might enjoy prominence in Rishi Sunak’s administration.

Mr Gove was dramatically sacked by his old rival Boris Johnson in the summer as his premiership collapsed, and then threw his weight behind Ms Truss’s rival Mr Sunak in the race to succeed him.

At the Tory Party conference earlier this month, Mr Gove was one of the ringleaders of the revolt against Ms Truss and then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget, forcing a climbdown over the plan to scrap the 45p top rate of tax.

Furious allies of Ms Truss accused him of getting “his kicks in a sadistic way”.

Mr Sunak offered him a return to Government after taking over from Ms Truss in Downing Street.

Mr Gove said the new Prime Minister “has the experience, competence and compassion to steer us through the choppy economic waters ahead”.

He wrote: “I know that he will not just get the big calls ahead right, but that he will make them with those struggling the most at the forefront of his mind.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media