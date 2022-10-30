Search

30 Oct 2022

Police name man who died after stabbing outside London restaurant

Police name man who died after stabbing outside London restaurant

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Oct 2022 5:57 PM

A murder victim who was stabbed following an altercation between two groups of men outside a restaurant in London has been named, the Metropolitan Police said.

Adrian Keise, 32, from Lambeth, died after a confrontation near the Cubana close to Waterloo Station on Saturday, according to the force.

Officers had been called to Lower Marsh Street at 2.15am to reports of a stabbing and some 15 minutes later he was found near a block of flats in Frazier Street.

London Ambulance Service paramedics treated him at the scene and he was rushed to hospital, but died a short time later, the Met said.

Several crime scenes were still in place on Saturday evening while forensic inquiries are carried out, and no-one has yet been arrested.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward as their inquiries continue.

The Met said Mr Keise’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and a post mortem will take place in the coming days.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Our investigation is moving at pace and we have been carrying out a number of inquiries, including a review of CCTV from the area and a forensic examination of the scene.

“We now believe Adrian was involved in an altercation which started near to the Cubana Restaurant before moving down Lower Marsh Street.

“I am sure that there were people who witnessed what happened who haven’t yet spoken to us about what they saw.

“You may have thought it was insignificant at the time, but it could be vital in helping us to identify those responsible.”

Mr Howie added: “Adrian had the rest of his life ahead of him and my thoughts are with his family and friends as they come to terms with his tragic death.

“I would urge anyone with information to do the right thing by them and contact us today.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media