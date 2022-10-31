What the papers say – October 31

The nation’s papers are led by concerns over security breaches by politicians.

Metro reports a former army chief has warned ministers are not taking national security seriously enough, while The Guardian says politicians have been accused of having a “wild west” attitude to the issue.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 GET IN LINE 🔴 Ex-Army Chief warns politicians over security breaches: follow the rules or we'll put other people in your place#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1wWmEeo1jN — Metro (@MetroUK) October 30, 2022

Guardian front page, Monday 31 October 2022: Ministers accused of 'wild west' attitude to UK's national security pic.twitter.com/mES7zopxIZ — The Guardian (@guardian) October 30, 2022

Staying with politics, the i says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under party pressure to reverse his decision not to attend the Cop27 climate summit.

An adviser to the Government has warned the UK’s climate leadership has “fallen short on multiple fronts”, according to The Independent.

Monday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “UK fell short as climate leader, says top adviser“. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/oKfg9GKurg — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 30, 2022

The Daily Express leads with a petrol bomb attack on a migrant centre in Dover.

Monday's Express Front Page – Horror petrol bomb attack on migrant centre#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/j5lG9DT306 pic.twitter.com/l0JMlSabg9 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 30, 2022

The Telegraph reports Home Secretary Suella Braverman is looking at a measure which would ease overcrowding at a primary migrant processing centre by booking rooms in hotels to house excess migrants.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph: 'Migrants side by side in hotels with public' Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/UowjnI5nnp — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 31, 2022

Doctors have told the Daily Mirror that the NHS is facing its “worst winter on record”.

The Sun says a social media troll who abused England footballer Reece James has been traced to the Middle East.

On tomorrow's front page: Reece James racist troll tracked down in Middle East just three weeks before World Cup in Qatar https://t.co/6bgVwQPwZ9 pic.twitter.com/3TXjFwnCNo — The Sun (@TheSun) October 30, 2022

To the war in Ukraine, the Financial Times reports Moscow’s decision to scrap a deal that allowed Ukraine to export millions of tonnes of grain will have “catastrophic” consequences for poor nations.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 31 October https://t.co/jjjAVdZbjQ pic.twitter.com/lV5qLb8Kg2 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 30, 2022

And the Daily Star says the Ukrainian military thinks Vladimir Putin has been “replaced by three body doubles”.