31 Oct 2022

What the papers say – October 31

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Oct 2022 3:17 AM

The nation’s papers are led by concerns over security breaches by politicians.

Metro reports a former army chief has warned ministers are not taking national security seriously enough, while The Guardian says politicians have been accused of having a “wild west” attitude to the issue.

Staying with politics, the i says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under party pressure to reverse his decision not to attend the Cop27 climate summit.

An adviser to the Government has warned the UK’s climate leadership has “fallen short on multiple fronts”, according to The Independent.

The Daily Express leads with a petrol bomb attack on a migrant centre in Dover.

The Telegraph reports Home Secretary Suella Braverman is looking at a measure which would ease overcrowding at a primary migrant processing centre by booking rooms in hotels to house excess migrants.

Doctors have told the Daily Mirror that the NHS is facing its “worst winter on record”.

The Sun says a social media troll who abused England footballer Reece James has been traced to the Middle East.

To the war in Ukraine, the Financial Times reports Moscow’s decision to scrap a deal that allowed Ukraine to export millions of tonnes of grain will have “catastrophic” consequences for poor nations.

And the Daily Star says the Ukrainian military thinks Vladimir Putin has been “replaced by three body doubles”.

