Search

31 Oct 2022

Residents near migrant facility urge councils across UK to ‘take their share’

Residents near migrant facility urge councils across UK to ‘take their share’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Oct 2022 2:23 PM

Villagers who live near a migrant processing facility say more areas of the UK need to take “their share” of people arriving into the country.

The facility in Manston, in Kent, opened in January 2022 and is the converted former Ministry of Defence (MoD) Fire Training and Development Centre.

A short drive from the facility is the village of Manston, and local residents there were unified on the topic of small boats crossing the Channel, saying something needed to be done about the situation but were unsure what.

The people the PA news agency spoke to all asked to remain anonymous.

One local who lives just off the main road through the village said: “We’re a small island, we’re full to the brim, if they’re coming here to work they should go through the legal process.

“Where do they get the thousands of pounds they pay to people who take them across the Channel?”

North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale said on Monday there were 4,000 people at the Manston processing site and that the situation was a “breach of humane conditions”.

In response to these figures, the resident said: “I’m not sure I believe the numbers, if that was the case I think there would be more disruption on the roads.

“They’re allowed to go out if they want so if there were that many people in there, they’re not out walking the streets.”

Another village resident said: “Where do they go from here? If none of the other councils in Great Britain agree to allocate some of them, maybe the Government should make every council within the UK take their share – they can’t put them all in Kent.”

A third local said: “If it’s overcrowded, I’m sure it wouldn’t be if the authority had their way.

“They have got to find buildings for these people and until they stop the influx it’s not going to change, all the other options will take far too long.

“I’m not too sure about the Rwanda policy – I can see the logic behind it as a holding area but it seems an awful long way to send them, especially if they’re not from that part of Africa.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media