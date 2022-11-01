Search

01 Nov 2022

Rhino horns have shrunk over the past century – study

Rhino horns have shrunk over the past century – study

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Nov 2022 7:01 AM

Rhinoceros horns across all species have gradually shrunk over the past century and hunting may be the likely cause, scientists believe.

The findings, published in the journal People And Nature, are based on an analysis of photos of the creatures from the past 140 years.

The experts from the University of Cambridge said rhino horns are seen as a financial investment, hence the animals are often trophy hunted.

The horns are also used in traditional medicines in China and Vietnam.

The researchers believe that shooting rhinos with the longest horns means that only smaller-horned survivors remain.

These rhinos are now passing on their smaller traits to future generations.

Oscar Wilson, formerly a researcher in the University of Cambridge’s department of zoology, who is first author of the report, said: “We were really excited that we could find evidence from photographs that rhino horns have become shorter over time.

“They’re probably one of the hardest things to work on in natural history because of the security concerns.”

Mr Wilson, who is now based at the University of Helsinki in Finland, added: “Rhinos evolved their horns for a reason – different species use them in different ways such as helping to grasp food or to defend against predators – so we think that having smaller horns will be detrimental to their survival.”

The researchers measured the horns of 80 rhinos, photographed between 1886 and 2018 with their horns in full view.

The photographs – found in the online repository The Rhino Resource Centre – include all five species of rhino: white, black, Indian, Javan and Sumatran.

They looked at images of rhinos shot dead by hunters, including one showing former US President Theodore Roosevelt, taken in 1911, standing over a black rhino he had just killed.

The researchers also measured other rhino body parts so the horn length could be accurately measured in proportion to body size.

The team considered rhino artwork covering a span of more than 500 years – when drawings were used to keep records of species.

The images and artwork show that until the 1950s, there was very little effort to promote rhino conservation to the public.

Mr Wilson said: “For at least a few decades now there’s been much more of a focus on the conservation of rhinos – and this is reflected in the more recent images, which relate to their conservation in sanctuaries or their plight in the wild.”

Rhinoceros are endangered species with fewer than 30,000 living in the wild today.

At the start of the 20th century, there were more than 500,000.

Three species of rhino – black, Javan and Sumatran – are classed as critically endangered.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media