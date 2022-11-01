Search

01 Nov 2022

Registered Covid deaths rise for fourth week in row but levels remain low – ONS

Registered Covid deaths rise for fourth week in row but levels remain low – ONS

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Nov 2022 11:25 AM

The number of Covid-19 deaths registered in England and Wales has risen for the fourth week in a row – although numbers remain well below those seen early on in the pandemic, figures show.

Some 687 deaths registered in the week ending October 21 mentioned coronavirus on the death certificate, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This represents 5.8% of all deaths registered that week, and is a 21.6% rise from the previous seven days, when 565 coronavirus deaths were registered.

It is also the highest number of weekly registered deaths involving Covid-19 since the week ending August 5.

The rise is being driven by the latest wave of Covid-19 infections, which has been under way since the start of September.

Data released by the ONS last week suggests the rise in infections in England appears to be levelling off, but virus numbers are continuing to increase in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Wales is the only part of the UK seeing a clear fall in infections.

The ONS said it remains too early to say if the UK is seeing a turning point in the level of infections.

It will be a while before any change has an impact on death registrations.

This is because the trend in deaths lags behind the equivalent trend in infections due to the length of time between someone catching the virus and becoming seriously ill, as well as the time it takes for deaths to be registered.

During the previous wave of infections in the summer, deaths peaked at 810 in the week ending July 29.

This was well below the numbers seen during the early waves of the pandemic, when weekly deaths peaked around 10 times this level.

Overall, 11,938 deaths from all causes were registered in England and Wales in the week ending October 21.

This is 16.8% higher than the average number of deaths for this time measured over five years.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media