Search

01 Nov 2022

UK manufacturers suffer worst month in more than two years

UK manufacturers suffer worst month in more than two years

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Nov 2022 11:50 AM

UK manufacturers faced their worst month in more than two years in October, an influential study has revealed.

The UK’s manufacturing sector scored just 46.2 last month in the purchasing managers index survey, according to S&P Global and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply.

It means that the sector shrank for the third month in a row – anything below 50 is considered a contraction – and notched up its worst score since the early days of the pandemic.

The score dropped from 48.4 in September as companies said the UK market was weaker, their customers had already built up high levels of stocks and clients lacked confidence.

“UK manufacturing production suffered a further decline at the start of the fourth quarter, with the sector buffeted by weak demand, high inflation, supply-chain constraints and heightened political and economic uncertainties,” said Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“New work intakes fell at the quickest pace since May 2020 as demand in domestic and export markets weakened.

“While the downturn has lessened the pressure on prices, the weak pound and high energy prices mean elevated cost inflation remains a prime concern for manufacturers.”

Businesses were helped somewhat by a slowdown in rising costs, as growth input costs and output charges slowed.

However, both remained above historical averages.

Price rises were reported for chemicals, electronics, energy, food, metals, packaging, paper and timber.

Companies put the rises down to inflation, the drop in the value of the pound and the war in Ukraine.

John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, said: “A faltering global economy, political indecision at home, rising costs and falling manufacturing skills levels combined to drag the sector backwards eliminating some post-pandemic recovery wins.”

He added that the number of new jobs in the sector has contracted for the first time since December 2020.

“Without more work coming in, the staff capacity building efforts of companies were scaled back as firms also remained concerned about escalating prices for raw materials including food and fuel affecting future success.

“No wonder the UK’s makers were down in the dumps with the lowest optimism for the year ahead for two-and-a-half years as the burden of potential rail strikes affecting freight added to their downbeat assessment.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media