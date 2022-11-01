Search

01 Nov 2022

UK reveals millions pumped into bolstering Ukraine’s cyber defences

UK reveals millions pumped into bolstering Ukraine’s cyber defences

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Nov 2022 11:58 AM

The UK has revealed it is funnelling millions of pounds into bolstering Ukraine’s cyber defences, guarding the country’s critical infrastructure and public services against malicious attacks.

An initial £6.35 million package was mobilised in response to a rising “tempo” of Russian cyber activity in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February, but has been kept quiet until now for security reasons, the Government said.

It came as the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), part of GCHQ, published its annual review, finding that the cyber security threat to the UK has “evolved significantly” over the past year – with 18 ransomware incidents requiring a nationally co-ordinated response.

These included attacks on an NHS supplier and a water utility company, it said.

So far, the Ukraine scheme has provided incident response support, helped harden critical infrastructure against future attacks, and delivered frontline cyber security systems – including firewalls and forensic capabilities – to offer an extra layer of protection and understanding.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly warned that Russia’s assault on Ukraine is “not limited to its horrific land invasion”, as Moscow has “persistently attempted to invade Ukraine’s cyberspace, threatening critical information, services and infrastructure”.

The Government claimed Russian actors have a “long history of hostile and destabilising activity” against Ukraine, with alleged past targets including the country’s electricity grid, finance and energy sectors, Kyiv’s metro and Odessa’s airport.

The NCSC has previously said it has “high confidence” that Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency was “almost certainly” behind some of these attacks, including the disruption to the transport system.

Moscow has denied involvement in cyber strikes on Ukraine in the past.

“The UK’s support to Ukraine is not limited to military aid – we are drawing on Britain’s world-leading expertise to support Ukraine’s cyber defences,” Mr Cleverly said.

“Together, we will ensure that the Kremlin is defeated in every sphere: on land, in the air and in cyber space.”

NCSC chief executive Lindy Cameron said: “The NCSC is proud to have played a part in supporting Ukraine’s cyber defenders.

“They have mounted an impressive defence against Russian aggression in cyberspace, just as they have done on the physical battlefield.

“The threat remains real and the UK’s support package is undoubtedly bolstering Ukraine’s defences further.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media