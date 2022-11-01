Teenage pair deny murdering boy outside school gates

Two teenagers have denied murdering a boy who was attacked outside his school gates.
Khayri McLean, 15, was stabbed near the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) on September 21, and died later in hospital.
On Tuesday, two youths, aged 15 and 17, appeared at Leeds Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
The teenagers, who are both from Huddersfield, pleaded not guilty to murder and possession of a knife.
The 15-year-old appeared in court, while the 17-year-old attended via a video link from a location in Wetherby.
Judge Tom Bayliss KC set a new trial date of March 15. Jonathan Sandiford KC, prosecuting, estimated the trial could take three weeks.
The judge remanded both teenagers to youth detention accommodation until their next appearance at the same court.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.