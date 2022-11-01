Search

01 Nov 2022

Driver jailed for killing pedestrian while speeding at 113mph in 40mph zone

Driver jailed for killing pedestrian while speeding at 113mph in 40mph zone

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Nov 2022 5:55 PM

A dangerous driver who reached “ludicrous” speeds of up to 113mph in a 40mph zone has been jailed for causing the death of an “irreplaceable” father-of-three.

Ryan Selby was seen overtaking several vehicles as he drove along the A259 in Hastings, East Sussex, before he entered a white cross-hatched area and crashed into Oli Paxton as he was crossing the road.

The victim, described as a “beloved husband, wonderful father and cherished friend”, died at the scene of the incident on March 9 2021.

Selby, of Burry Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty at Lewes Crown Court to dangerous driving and was jailed for seven and a half years and was banned from driving for eight years and three months.

The factory worker was estimated to have been driving at speeds of between 107mph and 113mph and had struck Mr Paxton without braking.

Sentencing the 23-year-old, Judge Christine Laing KC, said: “You showed a flagrant disregard for the rules of the road and for how dangerous your driving was to other road users, your utter disregard is staggering.

“I am in no doubt you did not see Oli Paxton due to your ludicrous speeds, despite the fact it was a residential area with two schools in the vicinity.”

Police investigator Tudor Wells, of Sussex Police, said: “This incident has had a devastating impact on the family of a much-loved father and husband.

“Selby habitually drove recklessly, and on March 9 2021, this had tragic consequences which demonstrate the appalling consequences of driving at excess speed.

Mr Paxton’s widow Jill Paxton said: “When Oli was killed, mine and my children’s lives were irreparably destroyed and sadly, the justice system cannot convict for this unaccounted damage.

“Oli was selfless, easy-going and authentic; a man of unending generosity, a devoted husband and a fun-loving father who can never be replaced.

“By speeding at 110mph in a 40mph zone, he showed a complete disregard for the lives of others and his reckless behaviour inevitably robbed me of my husband and my three young boys of their father.

“I can only hope that Ryan is haunted by this experience, preventing him from ever again inflicting danger on others.

“May Oli’s death serve as a reminder to those who take risks when driving.

“A car can be a lethal weapon and your actions could have unthinkable consequences.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media