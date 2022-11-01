Search

01 Nov 2022

Laurence Fox loses latest round of High Court libel battle

Laurence Fox loses latest round of High Court libel battle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Nov 2022 5:55 PM

Laurence Fox has lost the latest round of his High Court libel case with three people he referred to as “paedophiles” on Twitter.

The actor, 44, is being sued by former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake, ex-Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp and drag artist Crystal – also known as Colin Seymour – over an online row in October 2020.

In turn, Mr Fox – who founded the Reclaim Party and unsuccessfully stood as a candidate in the last London mayoral election – is counter-suing the trio over tweets accusing him of racism in an exchange following Sainsbury’s decision to celebrate Black History Month.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Mr Justice Nicklin was asked to decide several preliminary issues in the claims, including the “natural and ordinary” meanings of the tweets and whether they were statements of fact or opinion.

In a ruling on Tuesday afternoon, the judge rejected Mr Fox’s argument that his tweets were “rhetorical comment” and found they would have been taken as statements of fact.

Heather Rogers KC, for the trio, told the court: “It’s clear this is an allegation this person is a paedophile.

“It’s shocking, it brings one up short but actually in common currency, paedophile is not a common term of insult. It’s not like ‘twat’ or a whole range of other words.

“Paedophile is a word that has a meaning and an impact and a damaging impact. It is the kind of thing that sticks.”

She added: “Even on Twitter there are limits and calling someone a paedophile is not mere abuse.”

Ms Rogers later said that the tweets from Mr Blake, Mr Seymour and Ms Thorp referring to Mr Fox as “racist” were all “indelibly comment”.

Greg Callus, for Mr Fox, said the actor has never believed the trio are paedophiles.

“Mr Fox would have been understood as suggesting that two can play at the game of making extremely serious allegations that have no factual basis whatsoever,” the barrister said in written arguments.

Mr Callus said the actor’s tweets would have been seen as “vulgar abuse” in response to the trio that would not have been taken as fact by readers.

He told the court: “They are being used in such a way that the ordinary reasonable reader understands what is being said is not being used as a literal statement.”

“It is important that it is extreme…It is not the sort of allegation that, made seriously, is made off the cuff,” he said.

Mr Callus added: “Almost any person using Twitter would have instantly got this was not an allegation that the claimants were literally guilty of child sexual abuse.”

The barrister also said that the three claimants had made an allegation that Mr Fox is a racist “on no proper basis”.

Mr Justice Nicklin agreed with lawyers for the three claimants, finding that Mr Fox’s tweets were factual statements that would have been understood to mean each of the three “was a paedophile and who had or was likely to engage in sexual acts involving children, such acts amounting to serious criminal offences”.

“That in my judgment was an allegation of fact that the defendant accepts is defamatory,” he continued.

Rejecting Mr Fox’s argument that his tweets were abuse not to be taken seriously, Mr Justice Nicklin said: “The allegation that a person is a paedophile does not qualify as mere abuse.”

He added: “There was nothing to indicate these words were not to be given their clear meaning.”

In the counterclaim, the judge found that the tweets sent to Mr Fox were statements of opinion, finding they were “very different from the allegation of calling someone a paedophile”.

However, Mr Justice Nicklin found that Ms Thorp cannot bring a defence of honest opinion to the counterclaim.

Tuesday’s judgment comes after Mr Fox lost a bid to have a jury hear the libel trial rather than a single judge.

In May, Mr Fox was ordered to pay £36,684 in the trio’s legal costs of responding to his unsuccessful request.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media