01 Nov 2022

Chris Eubank Jr and Khloe Kardashian lead tributes to Migos star Takeoff

Chris Eubank Jr and Khloe Kardashian lead tributes to Migos star Takeoff

01 Nov 2022 5:55 PM

Tributes have been paid to Migos rapper Takeoff by boxer Chris Eubank Jr and Khloe Kardashian following his death at the age of 28.

The American hip hop artist, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was part of the Atlanta-based group alongside his uncle, Quavo, and cousin, Offset.

Takeoff’s death in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Huston, Texas, was confirmed to the AP news agency by a representative.

British athlete Eubank Jr wrote on Twitter: “I remember @1YoungTakeoff being a very down to earth, cool dude.

“Cant believe I’m having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry, it’s sickening how easy & often people are dying. RIP Takeoff.”

Fellow US boxer Jake Paul also took to Twitter to call for “unity” and the end to “senseless killings” while paying tribute to Takeoff.

Reality star Khloe Kardashian also said on Twitter: “This is so sad. Wow! over what?? May God cover everyone who is in pain. These senseless acts have got to end. So so sad.”

British musician Dave, real name David Omoregie, shared a series of photos on Instagram of him and Takeoff.

He captioned the pictures saying “my brother…days we spent together were priceless” and “prayers for your family bro”.

American singer Lauren Jauregui, known best for girl group Fifth Harmony, also wrote on Twitter: “Oh my God…rest in peace Takeoff…I can’t believe that..omg.”

Jamaican rapper Sean Paul, who featured vocals from American hip hop group Migos on his track Body, also paid tribute on Instagram with a picture saying rest in peace.

Rapper Jay Gerard Bradley, known professionally as Almighty Jay, also wrote on Instagram: “F*** bro. I love you gang. I just talked to you.”

British rapper AJ Tracey said on Twitter: “not takeoff! RIP”.

US congressman Jamaal Bowman, for New York’s 16th congressional district, also said on Twitter: “Sending love to Takeoff’s loved ones. I’m tired of seeing young Black men die. We have to stop killing each other.

“We should be able to shoot dice, buy cookies, take our ladies out to eat and lead joyful lives without another brother shooting us down out of anger or jealousy.”

“Rest in peace to takeoff I just spoke to him too,” American Twitch streamer and YouTuber Adin Ross also wrote.

“I’m in shock right now, I can’t believe it. I pray to god it’s fake. This shit just isn’t fair bro wtf.”

Singer-songwriter Keri Hilson, from Atlanta like Takeoff, also wrote on the social media site: “Rest In Peace, @1YoungTakeoff. Healing love to your brothers, family, & friends. #gonetoosoon.”

Migos first hit stardom in 2013 with the viral single Versace and are also known for the tracks Bad And Boujee, for which they were nominated for a Grammy.

Other hits include Motorsport and Stir Fry.

The band also starred, playing a fictional version of themselves, on American comedy-drama television series Atlanta created by Donald Glover.

Takeoff and Quavo released joint album Only Built for Infinity Links in October.

Cardi B’s husband Offset released solo album Father Of 4 in 2019.

A Houston Police Department spokesman confirmed to the PA news agency that officers responded shortly after 2.40am on Tuesday to reports of a shooting.

One man was found dead at the scene while two people were taken to hospital by private vehicles at 810 Billiards And Bowling in Houston.

Officers have so far made no arrests.

News

