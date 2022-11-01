Search

01 Nov 2022

Man jailed for killing father-to-be found on fire on London common

A man has been jailed for nine years for killing a father-to-be whose body was dumped and set on fire on a London common.

Jean Loeike Guei’s remains were discovered by a cyclist who spotted flames coming from bushes on Mitcham Common in south London early on September 17 2020.

The Old Bailey was told the 23-year-old was dumped there and, as a “final humiliation”, stripped so his underpants were pulled down around his thighs.

Post-mortem tests failed to determine a cause of death but did identify blunt force trauma to the face and head.

Around the time of his death, Mr Guei was excited about becoming a father – with his partner giving birth to their son three weeks later.

Mr Guei had made over 100 phone calls to Raphael Kokkinos as he became increasingly desperate to be repaid £40,000, jurors heard.

That was the value of a parcel of cocaine Kokkinos was storing for him when his flat was burgled in August 2020, the jury was told.

The defendant had reported it to police but said £18,000 in jewellery was taken and failed to mention Mr Guei’s missing drugs.

Mr Guei was killed by Kokkinos at his home in Streatham, south London, jurors heard.

The defendant claimed he acted in “excessive” self defence when there was a struggle and 6ft 2in tall Mr Guei fell and hit his head.

Immediately after the fatal attack, Kokkinos, 35, got help to cover up the crime, including from his mother Sophia Kokkinos, 71, and friend Aaron Williams, 30, jurors heard.

Over 48 hours, Mr Guei’s car and phone were disposed of and the crime scene cleaned up so only two blood spots were found on the kitchen worktop, the court was told.

The body was dumped under cover of darkness and set alight.

Kokkinos, of Polworth Road, south west London, admitted manslaughter and perverting the course of justice.

On Tuesday, Judge Angela Rafferty KC sentenced him to nine years in prison for manslaughter and four years to run concurrently for the lesser offence.

She told Kokkinos he unlawfully killed Mr Guei, a deeply loved member of a family which was left devastated.

She said: “There was no attempt whatsoever to get any help for this man or to call the authorities in any way.

“The cover up was premeditated, sustained and orchestrated by you for your benefit.

“The condition of Mr Guei’s body when recovered was appalling and something that haunts the members of his family.”

Sophia Kokkinos, 71, Chelsham Road, south west London, and Williams, 30, of Warwick Gardens, Thornton Heath, south London, were found guilty of perverting the course of justice and jailed for three years each.

