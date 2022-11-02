Search

04 Nov 2022

Safety standards triggered by Marchioness tragedy set to apply to old boats

Safety standards triggered by Marchioness tragedy set to apply to old boats

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Nov 2022 10:17 PM

New safety regulations triggered by the Marchioness tragedy in 1989 are set to be applied to old boats.

It has been 33 years since 51 people died after a collision between the Marchioness pleasure steamer and the Bowbelle dredger in the River Thames.

The incident provoked swathes of new safety measures including boat masters’ licenses and qualifications, bridge visibility standards and the characterisation of waters according to risk.

However, many of the requirements for domestic passenger ships, including those around life jackets, life rafts, fire detection and extinguishing equipment, and stability standards or “survivability”, only applied to those built after the regulations came in in 1992 and 2010.

This means many older boats are still operating on outdated safety requirements.

Transport minister Baroness Vere of Norbiton told the House of Lords: “We believe that the assumption of passengers is that there are enough life jackets for everyone on board and likewise enough space on life rafts for all, but this is currently not the case for many vessels.”

She added: “Every person, whether or native or tourist, using passenger transport in the UK has the right to expect, and I believe does expect, that whichever vessel they choose to carry them will meet consistent standards fit for the 21st century.”

The new regulations are set to compel 600 vessels to make changes to their fire protection equipment, 285 will be affected by life raft requirements and 86 by life jacket requirements.

Labour peer Lord Berkeley said he found it “astonishing” that these requirements are not already in place.

He said: “It’s over 30 years since the Marchioness accident, even at this late stage, there is still the sister ship of the Marchioness sailing around.”

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Randerson said: “It is to my mind a source of national disgrace that it has taken this long to get to this point…

“We are at last getting to the end of this horrendous saga.”

The new regulations were approved by the House of Lords, although several peers expressed concern that there will be further delay before the regulations are implemented.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media