What the papers say – November 3

The nation’s papers are led by further developments in the migrant crisis, as well as Matt Hancock in the jungle.

The Daily Express reports Home Secretary Suella Braverman is targeting three more countries for deportations in an effort to bring the crisis under control.

Thursday's front page: Suella eyes up three more countries to send migrants#tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/byDCiWz48p pic.twitter.com/cv3uG7YSdi — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 2, 2022

Meanwhile, The Guardian and i say the Home Office left a group of asylum seekers from the Manston immigration centre stranded at London’s Victoria railway station.

Guardian front page, Thursday 3 November 2022: Home Office abandoned Manston asylum seekers on London street pic.twitter.com/Qa1Dxa22fD — The Guardian (@guardian) November 2, 2022

Thursday's front page: Home Office leaves coach of migrants at train station in 'major error' #TomorrowsPapersToday Latest by @joeduggan1:https://t.co/2iaaFLWptE pic.twitter.com/IiM1aUtSdJ — i newspaper (@theipaper) November 2, 2022

And Metro leads with one of its readers stopping a bus carrying asylum seekers after spotting his nephew on an earlier front-page picture of a group of children at Manston.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 THAT'S OUR BOY! 🔴 Little asylum lad on our front page spotted by family… who stop bus to try to rescue him#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yBQxbXrUFW — Metro (@MetroUK) November 2, 2022

Elsewhere, The Times reports the Prime Minister is planning to extend windfall taxes on oil and gas companies in a bid to raise £40 billion over five years.

The Independent says Rishi Sunak is also willing to tear up a number of spending pledges to balance the books in the autumn statement.

The Daily Telegraph leads with the Bank of England readying for the biggest interest rate rise since Black Wednesday, after the Financial Times reported the US Federal Reserve raised its main interest rate by 0.75 percentage points for the fourth consecutive time.

The front page of tomorrow's The Daily Telegraph: Bank set for biggest rate rise since Black Wednesday#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for our Front Page newsletter: https://t.co/JIMevXrNiU pic.twitter.com/KDIgkgAZZw — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 2, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 3 November https://t.co/3kJ2C6iTek pic.twitter.com/VRgKuyJOqX — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 2, 2022

Mr Hancock’s claim that he could talk to constituents while on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here has been branded “delusional” by an insider quoted by the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Star dedicates its front page to a campaign to make the former health secretary participate in every one of the show’s bushtucker trials.

The Daily Mail leads with census data showing a record one in six residents of England and Wales were born overseas.

And The Sun says Strictly contestant Fleur East was given a second chance at last week’s dance-off after a fall in her initial attempt was “kept secret from viewers”.