04 Nov 2022

Rishi Sunak surprises commuters as he sells poppies in Westminster Tube station

Rishi Sunak has surprised commuters by selling poppies at Westminster Tube station in central London.

The Prime Minister joined several Army personnel and civil servant Stephen le Roux to raise money for the Royal British Legion’s (RBL) annual Poppy Appeal at around 8am on Thursday.

Mr Sunak was seen holding a tray full of poppies and talking to members of the public during the brief appearance to which no media was invited.

The RBL said they were “grateful to the PM for generously giving up his time to collect with us during the morning rush hour”.

Others were also quick to share their surprise over the Prime Minister’s appearance.

Tory MP Andrew Stephenson wrote: “Good to see the Prime Minister @RishiSunak selling poppies for @PoppyLegion at Westminster tube station on my way into work this morning.”

Lewis, an operations and data analyst who did not wish to give his last name, said he bought a poppy from Mr Sunak for £5.

“I didn’t expect to meet the chap,” he told the PA news agency.

“I went to buy my ticket at Westminster Station and he was there selling poppies with the military men and women.”

Lewis said that having been critical of the way Mr Sunak ousted Boris, he “turns out to be ok”, adding he is “down to earth” and “approachable”.

“I was surprised he was there at Westminster Tube Station,” he added.

Another commuter tweeted: “my dad just met rishi sunak in westminster… he was selling poppies…”

The RBL is aiming to raise £1 million on Thursday for the London Poppy Day.

Events in the capital include RBL ambassador Ross Kemp rallying the troops on Horse Guards Parade alongside members of the Irish Guards.

Meanwhile, thousands of Army, Navy and RAF personnel are joining Poppy Appeal collectors in handing out poppies and gathering donations at Network Rail and Transport for London stations, in offices and on the streets of the capital.

The voice of EastEnders star Shane Ritchie will also be heard across the London Underground network encouraging commuters to take part in a recorded Tannoy announcement.

The RBL launched the annual appeal last week with an installation involving a huge red wall covered in paper flower tributes which tell the stories of those in the armed forces community.

People can support the appeal by buying a poppy, donating at britishlegion.org.uk or taking part in a 5k charity Poppy Run.

