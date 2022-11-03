Search

04 Nov 2022

Parents of man accused of dangerous driving deaths charged with hiding evidence

Parents of man accused of dangerous driving deaths charged with hiding evidence

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Nov 2022 12:41 PM

The parents of a man accused of hitting and killing a father and his pregnant daughter with his car have been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Nitesh Bissendary, 30 and of Highlands Glade in Manston, Kent is accused of hitting Yoram Hirshfield, 81, and Noga Sella, 37, with his Alfa Romeo car outside a Ramsgate car park on August 10 2022.

Noga was five weeks pregnant at the time of her death and her husband Omer as well as two children were injured in the crash.

As part of the investigation Bissendary’s parents have now both been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Kent Police said the charges against Barjunsing Bissendary, 58, and Sadhana Bissendary, 55, relate to the alleged concealing of potential evidence.

The two suspects, who are also both from Manston, have been bailed to appear at Medway Magistrates Court on Friday November 4.

Nitesh Bissendary was previously charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, failing to provide a sample, failing to stop, and driving while unfit through drugs.

He is next set to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on November 28.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media