Search

04 Nov 2022

BA plane suffered ‘significant damage’ when nose struck ground at Heathrow

BA plane suffered ‘significant damage’ when nose struck ground at Heathrow

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Nov 2022 1:27 PM

A British Airways plane suffered “significant damage” when its nose struck the ground at Heathrow Airport, an investigation has found.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the incident happened while the Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet was being prepared for a cargo flight to Frankfurt, Germany, on June 18 last year.

A pin inserted in the wrong place led the landing gear under the plane’s nose to retract during a maintenance procedure, causing the aircraft to tip forwards.

This resulted in minor injuries to the co-pilot who was in the cockpit and a member of the cargo loading crew.

The force of the impact with the ground caused some onboard passenger oxygen masks to drop and overhead baggage compartment doors to open.

“Significant damage” was inflicted on the lower front section of the jet, the report stated.

Doors were partially detached from their hinges and deep scratches were scored into the fuselage skin.

The British Airways flight crew told investigators that when they left the aircraft the situation was “mayhem” as they were confronted by a large number of people who wanted to know what had happened.

Pressure from ground staff “impeded their conduct of post-incident duties”, the AAIB said.

The design of the aircraft created “an opportunity for error” when inserting the nose landing gear locking pin, the investigators concluded.

Guidance on how to avoid the mistake had previously been published but action had not yet been taken with the plane involved in the incident.

The deadline for compliance is January 2023.

The AAIB said the operator – British Airways – and Heathrow have introduced “a number of safety actions” in relation to aircraft modifications and maintenance, and incident response procedures.

A British Airways spokesman said: “Safety is always our priority and we’ve put a number of stringent measures in place to help mitigate the chance of an incident like this happening again in the future.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media