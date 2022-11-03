Search

03 Nov 2022

Judge concerned by patient using online hormone medication to transition

Judge concerned by patient using online hormone medication to transition

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Nov 2022 2:55 PM

A judge has raised concern after being told that a patient at centre of proceedings in a specialist court, who is transitioning to a woman after being born a man, is using hormone medication she found online.

Mr Justice Hayden is considering the case at hearings in the Court of Protection, where judges make decisions about people who may lack the mental capacity to take decisions for themselves.

The judge has heard how the woman, who now uses “she/her” pronouns and is in her 20s and lives in northern England, had suffered a brain injury and lived with carers after undergoing rehabilitation.

He raised concern at the latest hearing in London and said it was in the woman’s best interests to use medication proscribed by a specialist.

Lawyers representing a council with responsibility for the woman’s care told the judge how staff had discovered that she was using medication thought to come from eastern Europe.

Mr Justice Hayden made no orders barring the woman from using the medication or from using the internet.

But he said carers should explain his concerns about the use of “illicit” medication.

He is due to reconsider the case at a further hearing in the near future.

The judge, who is based in London and also hears cases in the Family Division of the High Court, said the woman could not be identified in media reports.

He said reports should not reveal where in northern England she lived in case that detail created an information jigsaw which might lead people to identify her.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media