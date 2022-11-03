Search

04 Nov 2022

Sturgeon to attend Cop27 talks ‘determined’ Scotland will play its part

Sturgeon to attend Cop27 talks ‘determined’ Scotland will play its part

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Nov 2022 3:31 PM

Scotland’s First Minister has said she is “determined” the country will play its part in responding to the climate emergency ahead of the Cop27 summit.

Nicola Sturgeon will attend the UN talks, which begin in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday.

She vowed to do what she can “to further collaboration between Scotland and other countries to build upon the agreements that were made in Glasgow” at last year’s climate talks.

Ms Sturgeon discussed the role Scotland will play at Cop27 during First Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

Scottish Greens MSP Mark Ruskell asked the First Minister how the Scottish Government intends to build on the legacy of the Glasgow Climate Pact, which was agreed following Cop26.

The pact, signed last November, saw 197 countries agree to strengthen their emissions-cutting targets for 2030 by the end of next year in an attempt to stop global warming climbing above 1.5C.

Ms Sturgeon said: “If the world is to deliver on the Glasgow Climate Pact, all nations need to continue to increase that ambition and take credible action to reach net-zero emissions.

“Over the next few days, I will attend Cop27 to do what I can to further collaboration between Scotland and other countries to build upon the agreements that were made in Glasgow and to continue Scotland’s leadership, not least on the issue of loss and damage.

“Although we are not yet a member state of the UN or party to the Paris Agreement, Scotland will do its part by sharing our own experiences of delivering net-zero targets at home as part of a just transition, and also by helping to amplify the voices of those most impacted by climate change but also very often excluded from the debate.”

It comes after the UN Environment Programme warned last week that based on countries’ current plans to tackle emissions, there is no credible pathway in place to limit temperature rises to 1.5C, the threshold beyond which the worst impacts of global warming are expected.

Instead, the world is on track for 2.4C to 2.6C of warming and climate catastrophe, it said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media