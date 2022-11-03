Search

04 Nov 2022

Man who took posters to Sajid Javid’s home not guilty of criminal damage charge

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Nov 2022 6:34 PM

A man has been found not guilty of intent to cause criminal damage after turning up at Sajid Javid’s home with adhesive spray and posters.

Geza Tarjanyi travelled to the then health minister’s home in Fulham, south-west London, on January 3 to stage a protest against the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

The 61-year-old, of Boundary Road, Leyland, Lancashire, had spray adhesive and a number of posters, which prosecutors said he was carrying with the intention of destroying or damaging property – a charge the defendant denied.

After a two-day trial at Isleworth Crown Court this week, the jury found Mr Tarjanyi not guilty on Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutor Archie Mackay had opened the trial, saying: “This case is about the defendant, Mr Geza Tarjanyi, finding out where Sajid Javid lived – the politician – going to Sajid Javid’s family home and, as a form of protest, tried to get arrested.

“And the prosecution’s case is that, to make sure he was arrested, he was prepared, if necessary, to use a heavy-duty adhesive spray and glue some posters on to Mr Javid’s family home.

“If he had done so, that would have been criminal damage.

“In fact, you will see he was arrested before he needed to do that.”

The court heard that the defendant went to the address with “basic filming equipment (and) an envelope of paperwork” alongside another man, who could film the protest.

The jury was shown the footage in which Mr Tarjanyi could be seen ringing the doorbell and handing Mr Javid’s daughter an envelope.

He proceeded to read a copy of this letter to the camera, saying he had just “served a notice” to Mr Javid, threatening to sue the minister for any harm or death caused by the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I’m exposing their involvement in the biggest fraud and threat facing our national security,” he read.

The defendant can also be heard saying that he wants to be arrested and “face these monsters in court”.

After he finishes reading out his script, he could be seen in the footage taking what looks like a canister out of his bag.

The court also heard that Mr Javid’s daughter had rung her mother, who was with the Health Secretary and two personal protection officers, at a nearby pizzeria.

One of the officers returned to the house where he monitored the situation until Mr Tarjanyi pulled out the canister.

At this point, the officer detained the protester until Metropolitan Police officers arrived and formally arrested him.

Mr Mackay told the jury the defendant said in his police interview that he “never intended to cause damage and only intended to get arrested”.

News

