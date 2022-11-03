Search

04 Nov 2022

Three arrested in connection with murder of man outside London restaurant

Three arrested in connection with murder of man outside London restaurant

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Nov 2022 10:31 PM

Police have arrested three men in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man who was stabbed to death following an altercation between two groups of men outside a restaurant in London.

Adrian Keise, 32, from Lambeth, died after a confrontation near the Cubana close to Waterloo Station in the early hours of Saturday, October 29.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and two other men, aged 23 and 19, were arrested on Thursday.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “All three were arrested on suspicion of murder and all remain in custody.”

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “It is now nearly a week since Adrian was brutally attacked and killed.

“These arrests demonstrate this investigation is making progress but I still need witnesses and information about the attack.

“If you were in the area of Lower Marsh Street in the early hours of Saturday October 29 and saw the incident that led to Adrian being stabbed, or if you have information that could help this investigation, then I urge you to get in contact.

“Detectives, along with local officers, will also be down at the scene on Friday night to appeal for witnesses.

“If you can help, or have any concerns, then please speak to them.”

Officers had been called to Lower Marsh Street at 2.15am on October 29 to reports of a stabbing and about 15 minutes later Mr Keise was found near a block of flats in Frazier Street.

London Ambulance Service paramedics treated him at the scene and he was rushed to hospital, but died a short time later, the Met said.

The force spokesman said: “A post-mortem examination has taken place and given the cause of death as stab injuries.”

The Met also said that Mr Keise’s family was being supported by specially trained officers.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media