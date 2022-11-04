Search

04 Nov 2022

Thousands to join protest in capital to demand general election

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Nov 2022 11:34 AM

Thousands of people are set to join a demonstration on Saturday calling for a general election amid the worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Campaign group the People’s Assembly said a coalition of trade unions and community organisations will take part in the protest in London, which will include a march around Parliament.

A rally will be held, with speakers including Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, whose members will be on strike on Saturday in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The People’s Assembly said the protesters will be demanding an immediate general election, action on low pay and the repeal of “anti-union” employment laws.

Ramona McCartney, national organiser for the People’s Assembly, said: “The Government is in a deep crisis and the third Prime Minister in a matter of months has been decided by a tiny elite.

“We want to make this the biggest demonstration possible to force them to a general election and in solidarity with every striking worker.

“We want working-class people to join us on this day to demonstrate how angry and determined we are, and fight the new wave of austerity the Government is forcing on us.”

Laura Pidcock, national secretary of the People’s Assembly, said “this Tory government is now totally unaccountable, but outrage is not enough”.

She added: “We have to come together, as a movement, to organise on the streets and in our communities, and show that our voices will not be silenced and that we want fundamental changes to the way our country is run.

“We will not get that from the politicians, we will only get that from the strength of a united, vibrant movement of working-class people coming together, building together and making change together.”

News

