Search

04 Nov 2022

Construction activity continues to pick up, but outlook remains grim

Construction activity continues to pick up, but outlook remains grim

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Nov 2022 12:25 PM

Activity continued to pick up in the UK’s construction sector last month, bucking trends seen elsewhere, as it recovered from two-year lows seen during the summer.

The influential Purchasing Managers Index found that supply shortages have eased, but costs, especially energy costs, remain high.

The construction sector was given a PMI score of 53.2 in October, up from 52.3 in September. The scores are above 50, so are considered to show growth in the construction industry.

October’s figure is also the highest for five months, as the sector faced a rough summer, bottoming out at a 26-month low of 48.9 in July.

The survey, run by S&P Global and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, found that commercial building companies were performing the best at the moment.

Residential builders, meanwhile, managed to grow, albeit by a slim margin, while the civil engineering sector shrunk for the fourth month in a row.

“Construction output has staged a modest recovery after the downturn seen through much of this summer, with growth hitting a five-month high in October,” said Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Commercial work was the best-performing area of activity as delayed projects moved forward, while increased house building also provided a positive contribution to overall workloads.”

But he warned that it might be more difficult for the sector to grow in the coming months. It is facing higher borrowing costs, economic uncertainty and cost constraints.

All of these impacted companies’ order books in October, leading to the first reduction in new work since May 2020.

“Business optimism regarding the year ahead slumped in October and was by far the weakest since the early pandemic months,” Mr Moore said.

Businesses said that their customers were cutting back on non-essential spending. Some said that there had been an uptick in spending on green energy projects, potentially in response to high gas prices.

This, alongside planned infrastructure spending and niche markets, could “help to offset the UK economic headwinds,” Mr Moore said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media