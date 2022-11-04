Darren Mott stands down as Tory Party chief executive

The Conservative Party chief executive Darren Mott is standing down after more than 30 years working for the party, it has been announced.

In a statement, the party said the move had been jointly agreed with party chairman Nadhim Zahawi and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak paid tribute to Mr Mott’s work on behalf of the party through the course of eight general elections, saying he has been an “outstanding leader”.

Mr Sunak said: “His steadfast commitment to our party over many years is unquestionable and I cannot thank him enough for the advice and support he has not only provided to me over the years, but also to many of my parliamentary colleagues.”

Mr Mott said: “I am looking forward to continuing to support the Conservative Party, Prime Minister, chairman and dedicated colleagues at CCHQ as they prepare for the next general election.”

Mr Mott began his career with the party as a trainee 31 years ago.

In 2015, he was appointed director of campaigning and following the Tories’ 2019 general election victory he was made chief executive.